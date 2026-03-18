General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,997 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 12th total of 11,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,520. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,859 shares of company stock worth $246,244 in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of General American Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in General American Investors by 98,734.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

About General American Investors

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 81,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,018. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

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General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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