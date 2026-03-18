Short Interest in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Drops By 15.5%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,237,614 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 5,015,249 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PSQ by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PSQ by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in PSQ by 44.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in PSQ in the second quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PSQ by 1,727.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 822,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

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PSQ Stock Up 15.4%

Shares of PSQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 23,371,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,701. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PSQ has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). PSQ had a negative net margin of 178.95% and a negative return on equity of 184.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSQH

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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