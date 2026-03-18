Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,603,472 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 12th total of 1,349,876 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $84,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oil States International Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,959. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $738.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oil States International

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

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