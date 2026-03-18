Insider Selling: Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells 87,041 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $462,187.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,829,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,956,907.06. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $135,301.66.

On Friday, March 13th, Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $291,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 422,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.46. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,766,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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