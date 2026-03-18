First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,121 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 12th total of 1,788 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $63.02.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,340,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 142,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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