Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan Chapman sold 122 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $23,348.36. Following the sale, the director owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,817.76. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natera Trading Up 0.4%

NTRA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.