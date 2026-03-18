Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,358,573 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 3,940,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,195,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,195,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.4442 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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