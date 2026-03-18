Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Targa Resources stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. 899,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total value of $100,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,172.40. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $4,006,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,246.96. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 104,929 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $266.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Targa Resources Company Profile

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Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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