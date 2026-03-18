Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Morningstar stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 347,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $316.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $1,173,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,184,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,629,973.56. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,243 shares of company stock worth $14,219,154 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MORN

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Morningstar Company Profile

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Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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