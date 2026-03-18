MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 5,227 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $51,956.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,059,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,915.18. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 510,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 106.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. MediaAlpha Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. MAX Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average (Zacks)

Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Eugene Nonko SEC Filing

Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Steven Yi SEC Filing

Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors and could add selling pressure or concern about insider sentiment. Keith Cramer SEC Filing

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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