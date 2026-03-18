AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells $42,504.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Charles Shackley also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, December 30th, Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock traded up $10.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,922. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,681,000 after buying an additional 235,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Weiss Ratings lowered AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

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About AeroVironment

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AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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