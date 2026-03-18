SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Up 17% – Here’s Why

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 and last traded at GBX 4.68. 577,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 118,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.

SEEEN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEEEN news, insider Mark Williams sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total transaction of £13,333.32. Insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

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