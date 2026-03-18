Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 319484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.