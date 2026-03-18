Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $76.7710, with a volume of 69903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,496,000 after acquiring an additional 362,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

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Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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