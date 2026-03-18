Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$184.20 and last traded at C$186.50, with a volume of 108450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$222.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$266.36.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$227.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$225.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.71.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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