San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.32. The stock has a market cap of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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