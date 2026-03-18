Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Scott Lish Sells 260,535 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,159.20. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

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Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

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Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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