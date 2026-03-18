Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Up 18.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) rose 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 and last traded at GBX 2.70. Approximately 4,801,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,261,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28.

Kendrick Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kendrick Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 6,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £128,000. Also, insider Martyn John Churchouse bought 2,486,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £24,861.30. Insiders bought a total of 14,422,330 shares of company stock valued at $26,358,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

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