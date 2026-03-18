ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael Baur Sells 21,173 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 21,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $757,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,482.64. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

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ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $766.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCSC

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ScanSource by 11.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ScanSource by 326.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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