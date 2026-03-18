Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 99,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CSGS opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut CSG Systems International from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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