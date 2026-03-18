Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 68,450 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,488.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 252.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.