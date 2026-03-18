Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 14.7% in February

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 59,570 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 51,933 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

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Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.17. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Resource by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 52.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

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Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

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