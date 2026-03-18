Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.3220. 1,145,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,116,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

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Fastly Trading Up 6.4%

Insider Activity at Fastly

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 275,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $5,658,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,909,901 shares in the company, valued at $39,267,564.56. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 73,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $1,552,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,580,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,603.78. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,542,067 shares of company stock worth $28,300,913 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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