Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $15.0710. 396,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,141,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

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Orla Mining Stock Down 8.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Orla Mining by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 444,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

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Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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