Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,397,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,366 shares.The stock last traded at $3.9360 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRGV shares. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.90.

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Energy Vault Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $36,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $40,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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