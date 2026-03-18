United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,789,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 22,852,445 shares.The stock last traded at $122.26 and had previously closed at $118.84.

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United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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