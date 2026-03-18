United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,789,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 22,852,445 shares.The stock last traded at $122.26 and had previously closed at $118.84.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply risk: Fears around the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related attacks have pushed WTI and Brent above $100, lifting oil-linked products like USO as investors buy crude exposure on potential prolonged supply disruptions. Oil gains over 2% as market weighs Iran war supply risks
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raised energy outlook: Bank of America boosted its Brent forecast for 2026 on Strait of Hormuz disruptions, supporting a higher-for-longer oil assumption that benefits USO’s underlying asset performance. Oil shock lifts BofA outlook on US energy
- Positive Sentiment: IEA warning and broader bullish backdrop: Industry commentary and IEA warnings of a historic oil shock are keeping speculative and institutional demand elevated for oil exposure. That macro narrative supports continued inflows to oil ETFs and futures-based funds like USO. IEA warns of historic oil shock as Fed faces ‘nightmare setup,’
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed decision in focus: The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates; the outcome and dot-plot guidance influence risk appetite and real rates (which affect oil demand outlook), so the Fed event is a short-term market mover but not a direct oil supply story. Fed meeting updates: FOMC set to hold rates steady as oil prices soar
- Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and technicals: Analysts note heightened volatility and key technical levels for crude — this can produce rapid reversals that affect USO intraday activity but doesn’t change the directional supply-driven thesis. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Risk of Pullback Heightened
- Negative Sentiment: Iraqi export deal eases some pressure: News that Iraq can route exports to avoid the Strait of Hormuz has softened prices modestly at times, which could cap upside for USO if such supply fixes persist. Oil Prices Drop After Critical Iraq Export Deal
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest in USO: Short interest in USO has surged, indicating some investors are betting on a pullback; higher shorting can increase volatility and pressure shares on any negative oil news or profit-taking. USO Short Interest Surges Amid Oil Price Volatility
United States Oil Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Oil Fund Company Profile
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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