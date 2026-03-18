Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,535,265 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 8,590,325 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,804,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,804,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Everpure Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. 418,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,026. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. Everpure has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79.

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Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everpure will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everpure

In other Everpure news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Everpure by 8.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everpure by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everpure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everpure by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Everpure from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everpure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Everpure Company Profile

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Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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