ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.48. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKAMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

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