Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently:

3/18/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “sell”.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Barclays PLC to “hold”.

1/21/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $73,386.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,744.81. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $591,969.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,199.65. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,082. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

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