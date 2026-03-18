BioLineRx (BLRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $0.4920 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.31. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel small-molecule therapies to address unmet medical needs. The company focuses on identifying promising drug candidates through licensing and collaboration agreements with academic institutions and biotech innovators, then advancing these candidates through preclinical and clinical development stages. BioLineRx’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases, central nervous system disorders and pain management.

Among its clinical programs, BioLineRx is advancing targeted cancer therapies designed to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.

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