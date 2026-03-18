X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14, Zacks reports. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 343.67%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 81,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,972. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $380.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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