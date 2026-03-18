Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 401,499 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 12th total of 467,316 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $6,802,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 653.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 92,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter’s Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

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