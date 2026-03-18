Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.6160, but opened at $25.61. Carlsberg AS shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 2,272 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carlsberg AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg AS presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Carlsberg AS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlsberg AS

Carlsberg AS Stock Down 5.6%

About Carlsberg AS

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S is a Danish multinational brewer founded in 1847 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company is primarily engaged in the brewing, marketing and distribution of beer, cider and related beverages. Its portfolio comprises global and regional beer brands, led by the Carlsberg and Tuborg names, alongside a range of local brands tailored to specific markets. Carlsberg also operates maltings and brewing facilities and provides packaging and logistics services that support its beverage operations.

Carlsberg sells products across Europe and Asia and maintains a presence in numerous other markets through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and export arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.