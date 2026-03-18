Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.25, but opened at $206.12. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $200.16, with a volume of 115,978 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.88. The company has a market cap of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

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Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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