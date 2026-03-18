Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANCTF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores and fuel service stations. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company manages a broad network of outlets offering convenience products, fresh food offerings and fuel under a variety of brand names. Its retail sites typically feature grab-and-go snacks, beverages, tobacco products and basic grocery items, alongside ancillary services such as car washes and loyalty programs.

Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard began as a single convenience store in Laval and has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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