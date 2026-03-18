DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $28.06. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $28.2350, with a volume of 115,675 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD to $46.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DRDGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DRDGOLD Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 228,561 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low‐grade tailings using an integrated, carbon‐in‐leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.