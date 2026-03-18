Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.42. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 2,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paladin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

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Paladin Energy Stock Down 4.0%

Paladin Energy Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

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