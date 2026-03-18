Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.52. Swatch Group shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 39,474 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Swatch Group Trading Down 5.9%

Swatch Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

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The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

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