Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 337,021 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 393,159 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 152,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,683. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.55. 35,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,276. Ducommun has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

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Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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