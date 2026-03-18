PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 202,274 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 12th total of 234,734 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

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PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 34,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

PLDT Dividend Announcement

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $905.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 667.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 48.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PLDT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PLDT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHI

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive suite of fixed‐line, wireless, broadband Internet, and digital solutions to residential, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 1928, PLDT has played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s communications infrastructure, evolving from a traditional operator of long‐distance telephone lines into a diversified digital services provider.

PLDT operates two main business segments: its fixed‐line and broadband operations under the PLDT brand and its wireless services through subsidiary Smart Communications.

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