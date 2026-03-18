Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,037,303 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 12th total of 2,565,848 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 970,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 970,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 476,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,752. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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