Cibus Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) used its fourth quarter 2025 results call to highlight a year the company described as a commercial and regulatory inflection point for gene editing in agriculture, citing expanding customer traction in rice, early revenue in sustainable ingredients, and what management called “watershed” regulatory momentum in Europe and other key markets.

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Strategic focus shifts toward commercial execution

Interim CEO Peter Beetham said 2025 was a “landmark year” driven by a convergence of technology readiness, commercialization progress, scale, and evolving regulation. He emphasized that Cibus has shifted to a “commercially driven company” while maintaining a core licensing and royalty framework in which “the edits are the product” and future value is tied to royalty streams from gene-edited traits delivered into customers’ elite germplasm.

Rice program remains the near-term revenue foundation

Beetham said Cibus can now take a customer’s elite genetics, make a targeted edit, and return improved material within 12 to 15 months, which he positioned as a key change in how seed companies view gene editing. Management said discussions are increasingly moving beyond single-trait licensing toward broader, ongoing relationships in which Cibus serves as an outsourced gene-editing engine across a partner’s portfolio, including potential opportunities in India, Asia, and Latin America.

Management repeatedly pointed to rice as the company’s clearest near-term royalty opportunity. Beetham said Cibus has seven rice customers across the U.S. and Latin America representing “over $200 million in potential annual royalty opportunity” tied to herbicide-tolerant traits. The company said it remains on track for initial market entry in Latin America in 2027, potential U.S. expansion in 2028, and entry into India and Asia “closer to 2030.”

Beetham highlighted a January non-binding letter of intent with Interoc covering a framework to commercialize herbicide-tolerant rice in Latin America, starting in Ecuador and Colombia in 2027 and expanding to additional markets including Peru, Central America, and the Caribbean. He said Cibus has transferred edited material back to Interoc for registration work and recently received an import permit to return Interoc’s elite rice genetics with two herbicide-tolerant traits. The company expects to move toward a definitive commercial agreement “late in 2026.”

Additional rice-related updates included:

Partnership work with CIAT/FLAR, which management said provides access to farmers across Latin America through an organization that has launched varieties in 17 countries.

Signed agreements with Semillano and Semillas del Huila, described as Colombian rice seed companies.

Completion of delivery of rice lines with the HT3 trait to an existing U.S. customer.

Exploration of initial access to Brazil and potentially Argentina, which management described as meaningful additional acreage opportunities.

On product development, Beetham said Cibus expanded rice trait stacking efforts in March 2025 to broaden weed management options, following 2024 field trial results for stacked herbicide-tolerant traits.

In Q&A, Beetham said the company is targeting 5 million to 7 million acres in the Americas and expects adoption to build over the first three years in-market. He added that India represents a longer-dated opportunity, with rice cultivation estimated at approximately 120 million acres and commercial progress expected toward 2029–2030.

Sustainable ingredients: first payment and commercialization plans

Beetham said Cibus received its first customer payment in the fourth quarter from its sustainable ingredients program. The company’s biofragrance initiative uses gene editing in yeast fermentation to produce low-carbon fragrance ingredients for a “leading global CPG partner.” Management said it completed pre-commercial pilot runs for two biofragrance products in the third quarter, demonstrating “technical readiness for commercial scale,” and that commercialization at scale is targeted “later this year,” dependent on finalizing product formulations with its partner.

When fully commercialized, Beetham said the company believes biofragrance partnerships could represent a $20 million to $40 million annual royalty opportunity for Cibus. He also said Cibus believes it can target additional fragrances using the same yeast platform and noted the company continues to advance a partner-funded, crop-based lauric oil program.

During Q&A, management said it is working to expand the existing fragrance partnership into a broader agreement and suggested the program does not preclude pursuing additional opportunities.

Regulatory momentum highlighted in Europe and the Americas

Management pointed to multiple regulatory developments it said are accelerating commercial discussions. Beetham cited the EU’s political agreement on New Genomic Techniques (NGT) legislation and called it a “watershed moment,” describing Europe as “approximately 100 million acres of greenfield opportunity.” He said the next milestone is an expected European Parliament plenary session vote in late April.

Beetham also cited the U.K.’s Precision Bred Organisms (PBO) framework going live last November. He said Cibus submitted its first PBO filings in January and was selected in February for a Defra-funded consortium applying its RTDS technology to light leaf spot resistance in oilseed rape.

In the Americas, Beetham said California authorized gene-edited rice for planting for the first time; Ecuador confirmed Cibus’ traits are equivalent to those developed using conventional breeding; USDA APHIS has issued 17 positive determinations; and Peru confirmed gene-edited products will be considered similar to conventional rice varieties.

Technology and pipeline updates: efficiency gains and partnership readiness

Chief Scientific Officer Greg Gocal said the company achieved an order-of-magnitude improvement in rice editing efficiency in 2025, attributing progress to optimized reagents, cell culture, delivery mechanics, and regeneration processes. He said Cibus is also applying AI and machine learning to identify targets faster and predict edit outcomes with greater confidence, supported by semi-automated workflows and robotics to improve throughput and consistency.

Gocal highlighted technical progress in multiple pipeline programs that he said are available for partnership, including:

Canola: Positive North America field trial results for second-generation herbicide tolerance trait HT2, and continuing bioassay progress for Sclerotinia resistance with multiple modes of action and AI-assisted target identification through a collaboration with Biographica.

Positive North America field trial results for second-generation herbicide tolerance trait HT2, and continuing bioassay progress for Sclerotinia resistance with multiple modes of action and AI-assisted target identification through a collaboration with Biographica. Winter oilseed rape (U.K.): Completion of a second year of field trials for pod shatter reduction, described as showing encouraging performance in customer germplasm; progress enabled by PBO legislation.

Completion of a second year of field trials for pod shatter reduction, described as showing encouraging performance in customer germplasm; progress enabled by PBO legislation. Light leaf spot resistance: Participation as the gene-editing technology partner in a Defra-funded consortium with 12 industry and academic partners.

Participation as the gene-editing technology partner in a Defra-funded consortium with 12 industry and academic partners. Nutrient use efficiency: A funded collaboration with the John Innes Centre focused on a breakthrough trait intended to address fertilizer efficiency challenges.

A funded collaboration with the John Innes Centre focused on a breakthrough trait intended to address fertilizer efficiency challenges. Wheat and soybean platforms: Prior disclosure of single-cell regeneration in wheat (a “gateway” to applying RTDS editing), and early 2025 progress achieving sufficiently high soybean editing rates to expand development with partner-funded and/or supported programs.

On scaling “gene edits as a service,” management said the company’s single-cell approach and work in elite genetics support scalability across multiple crops and customer lines, and that modest team increases could enable broader throughput alongside partner funding to cover editing expenses.

Financial update: cost reductions, financing, and runway

CFO Carlo Broos reported cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025. He said Cibus raised $22.3 million in gross proceeds from a public offering in January 2026, which he said extends runway and supports continued advancement of the rice program and sustainable ingredients efforts.

Broos said that, taking into account implemented cost-saving initiatives (including additional measures implemented “last week”) and excluding any potential future financing transactions the company is pursuing, existing cash and cash equivalents are expected to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditures into late third quarter 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported:

R&D expense: $9.4 million, down from $12.4 million in the year-ago period, attributed primarily to cost reduction initiatives.

$9.4 million, down from $12.4 million in the year-ago period, attributed primarily to cost reduction initiatives. SG&A expense: $5.1 million, down from $6.8 million in the year-ago period, also attributed primarily to cost reduction initiatives.

$5.1 million, down from $6.8 million in the year-ago period, also attributed primarily to cost reduction initiatives. Royalty liability interest expense (related parties): $9.4 million, up from $8.2 million, due to recognition of interest expense.

$9.4 million, up from $8.2 million, due to recognition of interest expense. Net loss: $31.9 million, compared to $25.8 million in the year-ago period.

Broos also said operating expenses were reduced by approximately $10 million across R&D and SG&A for the full year 2025, and he pointed to consolidation of operations into the company’s San Diego headquarters and the wind-down of facilities in Oberlin and Roseville, Minnesota. Management said these actions support its goal of reducing annual net cash usage to approximately $30 million or less in 2026.

In Q&A, Broos said fourth-quarter collaboration revenue timing reflected revenue recognition linked to time spent by personnel, adding that from a cash perspective the company was “absolutely on track.”

Looking ahead, Beetham said 2026 will be focused on execution, including advancing rice commercialization milestones in Latin America (including chemistry registrations), expanding customer relationships across the Americas and India, formalizing an expanded sustainable ingredients partnership and moving toward commercial-scale production, and monitoring the expected EU plenary vote as a key regulatory catalyst.

About Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company’s platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company’s core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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