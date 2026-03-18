Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.8350.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

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About Demant A/S

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Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company’s flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant’s product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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