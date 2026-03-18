Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 888.95, with a volume of 1370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.45.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 879.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 908.25. The company has a market cap of £141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.