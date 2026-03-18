Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.62 and last traded at $126.7520, with a volume of 327346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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