Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,652,991 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 12th total of 51,726,784 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,152,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,152,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $74,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,669.68. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,239,188. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 3,111.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

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Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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