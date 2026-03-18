Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,195 call options.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of DUST traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $457.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 71.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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