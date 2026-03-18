Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.25. Naspers shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 51,000 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NPSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPSNY
Naspers Trading Down 8.1%
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.
A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.
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