Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.25. Naspers shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 51,000 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Naspers Trading Down 8.1%

Naspers Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

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Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

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