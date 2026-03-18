Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.70 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.73. 50,186,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,257,965. The stock has a market cap of $519.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $471.34.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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