Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 18th (ADM, ALT, AMS, BOKU, DPLM, ECOR, EYE, FAN, FNX, FVA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 3,560 target price on the stock.

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Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 324 price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 175 price target on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 660 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 840 price target on the stock.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 293 target price on the stock.

ForViva (LON:FVA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Truist Financial Corporation assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,410 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK). KGI Securities issued an outperform rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

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