Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 18th (ADM, ALT, AMS, BOKU, DPLM, ECOR, EYE, FAN, FNX, FVA)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 18th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 3,560 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 324 price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 175 price target on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 660 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 840 price target on the stock.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 293 target price on the stock.

ForViva (LON:FVA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Truist Financial Corporation assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,410 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK). KGI Securities issued an outperform rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

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